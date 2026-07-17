Moonshot's Groundbreaking Kimi K3: The Largest Open AI Model Yet

Chinese AI startup Moonshot unveiled Kimi K3, a 2.8 trillion-parameter model, currently the world's largest open AI system. As China's open AI ecosystem narrows the gap with Western counterparts, Kimi K3 competes strongly against major U.S. models. The model features advanced reasoning, long-horizon coding, and a large context window.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 13:40 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 13:40 IST
Moonshot's Groundbreaking Kimi K3: The Largest Open AI Model Yet
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese AI startup Moonshot announced the launch of Kimi K3 on Friday, a 2.8 trillion-parameter model now recognized as the world's largest open AI system. This development places Moonshot alongside leading U.S. enterprises such as Anthropic, tightening China's competitive stance in global AI innovation.

The Kimi K3 model, with its 1 million-token context window, underscores China's rapid progress in technology. It offers users the ability to process expansive information in one prompt, setting itself apart from previous generations due to its open-weight nature. This characteristic enables users to download, run, and customize the system, unlike proprietary closed-source alternatives.

The release of Kimi K3 has shaken the market, evident as shares of competitor firms like Zhipu and MiniMax fell sharply. Moonshot's advancements are supported by industry giants like Alibaba and Tencent, priming the company for a significant entry into the Hong Kong stock market.

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