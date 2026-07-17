Nawaz's Doping Breach: Reduced Suspension with Treatment Plan

Mohammad Nawaz, Pakistan's left-arm spinner, faced a three-month suspension for breaching ICC Anti-Doping Code due to Carboxy-THC. After admitting fault, his suspension, initially three months, was reduced to one month following a treatment program, as his out-of-competition use didn't impact sports performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 14:40 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 14:40 IST
Nawaz's Doping Breach: Reduced Suspension with Treatment Plan
Mohammad Nawaz (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Mohammad Nawaz, the left-arm spinner for Pakistan, has accepted sanctions following a violation of the ICC Anti-Doping Code, the international body announced. Nawaz tested positive for Carboxy-THC post the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 against the Netherlands.

The 32-year-old acknowledged the offense, asserting that the substance was used out-of-competition and didn't enhance his performance. Initially, Nawaz faced a three-month suspension, which began on May 1, 2026, after opting for a provisional suspension.

Upon agreeing to complete a substance abuse treatment program, his period of suspension has been reduced to one month. His provisional suspension, having lasted two and a half months, has been lifted. His records from February 7 and onward until May 1, 2026, remain disqualified, as per ICC requirements.

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