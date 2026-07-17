Russian Blogger Ilya Remeslo Detained for Anti-Putin Stance

Russian blogger Ilya Remeslo, who previously supported President Vladimir Putin, has been arrested on charges of disseminating false information about the armed forces, as reported by TASS. This comes after Remeslo's sharp public denunciation of Putin and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Remeslo's criticism gained widespread attention in March when he published a manifesto on social media titled 'Five Reasons Why I Stopped Supporting Vladimir Putin.' The document, which detailed his disapproval of the Ukraine war and restricted freedom of speech, quickly went viral.

Having been a vocal critic of opposition leader Alexei Navalny's treatment, Remeslo's unexpected turn against Putin has drawn significant public and governmental scrutiny. Following his manifesto, Remeslo was admitted to a psychiatric hospital under unclear circumstances but released a month later.