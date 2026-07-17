SpaceX Starship Launch Delay: Market Impact and Future Prospects

SpaceX is aiming for a revised Starship rocket launch on Monday following an aborted attempt during engine ignition last Thursday. This setback led to a $100 billion loss in market value. Four of the Starship booster's engines failed to ignite, prompting SpaceX to replace two of the engines for assurance.

CEO Elon Musk explained that the engines' failure initiated the abort. Despite this, Musk expressed optimism for a successful launch soon. The abort reflects the volatile nature of SpaceX's high-stakes development program, causing investor concerns as the company's share price experiences a notable dip.

SpaceX has conducted 12 test flights since 2023, some resulting in explosive failures. The pressure mounts for Starship to begin operational flights, crucial for the company's plans to expand the Starlink network and launch AI-processing satellites. SpaceX's future growth heavily depends on these developments.