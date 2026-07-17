New Monkey Discovery, SpaceX's Rocket Drama, and Universe Filmmaking: Latest Science Highlights

A groundbreaking discovery has emerged from the dense rainforests of the Democratic Republic of Congo, where scientists from Florida Atlantic University have identified a new monkey species. Marked by unique light-colored patches around its mouth, this finding is only the fifth of its kind in Africa over the past 75 years.

In space exploration news, the much-anticipated launch of SpaceX's Starship rocket in Texas was aborted at the last second. CEO Elon Musk announced plans to retry launching next week after engine startup failures. Following this aborted attempt, SpaceX shares, recently public, saw a 3% dip, ending below their IPO price for the first time.

Meanwhile, Chile's Rubin Observatory has embarked on a historic mission to film the universe. Situated in the Coquimbo region, renowned for its clear skies, the observatory will capture a decade-long survey of the night sky. This project is a collaboration between the U.S. National Science Foundation's NOIRLab and the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory.