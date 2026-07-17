New Monkey Species Discovered in Congo's Rainforest

Scientists in Congo have identified a new monkey species with distinct light-colored skin patches around its mouth. This discovery is notable as it is only the fifth new monkey species found in Africa in 75 years, highlighting the ongoing biodiversity in the continent's rainforests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 10:29 IST
New Monkey Species Discovered in Congo's Rainforest
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  • Country:
  • Democratic Republic of Congo

In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists have identified a new monkey species in the rainforest of the Democratic Republic of Congo. The announcement, made by Florida Atlantic University, noted the species' unique light-colored skin patches around its mouth. It becomes only the fifth such species found in Africa over the last 75 years.

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