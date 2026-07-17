New Monkey Species Discovered in Congo's Rainforest

In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists have identified a new monkey species in the rainforest of the Democratic Republic of Congo. The announcement, made by Florida Atlantic University, noted the species' unique light-colored skin patches around its mouth. It becomes only the fifth such species found in Africa over the last 75 years.

Meanwhile, SpaceX's Starship rocket encountered a last-second abort before its scheduled liftoff in Texas. CEO Elon Musk announced that another launch attempt might occur next week, following the failure of some engines to start. The incident affected SpaceX's stock, which closed below its IPO price for the first time since its listing.

Astronomy strides forward as the Rubin Observatory in Chile's Coquimbo region begins its mission to record the universe. The decade-long survey aims to create the first comprehensive movie of the universe, underscoring a significant advancement in space observation technologies.