Meta's Social Networks Experience Widespread Outages
Meta's popular social networks, Instagram and Facebook, experienced significant outages on Sunday. Users encountered difficulties accessing both the apps and websites. The outage caused disruption for individuals relying on these platforms for communication and business purposes. Meta representatives are investigating the cause to ensure future reliability.
- Country:
- United States
On Sunday, Meta's social networking giants, Instagram and Facebook, faced substantial outages, leaving millions of users experiencing problems accessing the platforms both via app and website.
Widespread reports of the outage surfaced, as users took to other channels to express their dissatisfaction and seek information.
Meta has acknowledged the disruption and is actively investigating the issue in a bid to prevent future occurrences and maintain user trust.