Meta's Social Networks Experience Widespread Outages

Meta's popular social networks, Instagram and Facebook, experienced significant outages on Sunday. Users encountered difficulties accessing both the apps and websites. The outage caused disruption for individuals relying on these platforms for communication and business purposes. Meta representatives are investigating the cause to ensure future reliability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 14:22 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 14:22 IST
Meta's Social Networks Experience Widespread Outages
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On Sunday, Meta's social networking giants, Instagram and Facebook, faced substantial outages, leaving millions of users experiencing problems accessing the platforms both via app and website.

Widespread reports of the outage surfaced, as users took to other channels to express their dissatisfaction and seek information.

Meta has acknowledged the disruption and is actively investigating the issue in a bid to prevent future occurrences and maintain user trust.

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