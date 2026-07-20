GCAP Fighter Jet Programme Stays on Track Amidst Potential Partnership Expansions
The GCAP fighter jet programme, a collaboration between Britain, Italy, and Japan, is set to maintain its 2035 service start date regardless of potential new partners, according to Marco Zoff of Edgewing. This comes amidst pressure from involved governments to adhere to the project's strict timeline.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The proposed GCAP fighter jet is on track to enter service by 2035 despite potential new additions to the tripartite program currently involving the UK, Italy, and Japan. This assurance was reiterated by Edgewing CEO at the Farnborough Airshow.
Marco Zoff, leading the joint venture responsible for designing the jet, emphasized stringent governmental directives aimed at keeping the timeline intact, regardless of any new country joining the collaboration.
Zoff pointed out that the project will not be derailed or delayed by any changes, underlining the commitment of all stakeholders to find solutions without impacting the final timeline.