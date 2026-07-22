Boeing's Call for Transparency Sparks Renewed EU Trade Tensions
Boeing has requested the U.S. government to demand transparency from the European Union about a €3 billion loan package to Airbus. This has reignited trade tensions, although a truce is in place. The loan coincides with Airbus' intent to develop a new airplane, questioning its fairness.
- Country:
- United States
Boeing has appealed to the U.S. government to seek clarity from the European Union regarding a substantial €3 billion loan package extended to Airbus. This move threatens to rekindle trade tensions between the two aerospace giants despite an ongoing tariff truce aimed at maintaining peace over jet subsidies.
The appeal came after Airbus hinted at launching a new aircraft around 2030, a development that could escalate competition in the global jet market. Boeing's concern reflects a historical 17-year trade dispute between the two companies at the World Trade Organization, which previously resulted in a slew of transatlantic tariffs.
The European Investment Bank, which provided the loan, insists it is a standard interest-bearing loan. Meanwhile, Airbus argues that the loan aligns with market conditions, while Boeing remains skeptical about the timing and its implications on the truce agreement.
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