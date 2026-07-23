Google's Cloud Surge: Alphabet Rides the AI Wave

Alphabet, Google's parent company, exceeded Wall Street’s expectations for quarterly cloud revenue growth, reporting an 82% rise to $24.8 billion for the quarter ending in June. This growth is attributed to heightened demand for cloud computing amidst the global AI boom.

Despite being the third-largest cloud provider after Amazon Web Services and Microsoft, Google's cloud demand has surged. Major deals, including those with Anthropic, have been secured as companies seek to expand their AI capabilities. However, concerns persist over Google’s substantial AI spending and subsequent revenue growth.

The tech giant’s AI ambitions have encountered setbacks, notably delaying the launch of its flagship AI model, Gemini 3.5 Pro. Although Google faces significant pressure from rivals and regulatory challenges, its search business remains strong, boosting advertising revenues through enhanced AI features. Alphabet shares have been strong performers but have experienced a slight decline due to market pressures.