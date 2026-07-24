AI Diplomacy: Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Xi Jinping

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to discuss artificial intelligence with Chinese President Xi Jinping during Xi's visit to the United States on September 24. The leaders previously discussed this topic in Beijing, and efforts are underway to ensure a productive meeting between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 00:14 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 00:14 IST
AI Diplomacy: Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Xi Jinping
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday his intention to discuss artificial intelligence with Chinese President Xi Jinping during Xi's upcoming visit to the United States on September 24. This follows an initial discussion on the topic during Trump's visit to Beijing earlier this year.

The Chinese leader is set to visit the White House following an invitation extended by President Trump during his stay in China. Both leaders previously engaged in talks regarding AI and intend to explore the subject further during this meeting.

On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi addressed the necessity of identifying areas of cooperation to ensure a constructive and rewarding engagement between the two nations.

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