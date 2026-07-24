Texas Court Overturns Injunction Against Midwife Amidst Abortion Law Controversy

A Texas appeals court ruled in favor of Maria Rojas, a Houston midwife, who faced charges under Texas' criminal ban on abortion. The court found insufficient evidence to shutter her clinics, marking a significant development in the ongoing legal battles over abortion rights in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 00:38 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 00:38 IST
Texas Court Overturns Injunction Against Midwife Amidst Abortion Law Controversy
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The Texas Fifteenth Court of Appeals has overturned an injunction against Maria Rojas, a Houston midwife accused of violating Texas' abortion laws. The court found that evidence from a related criminal case was improperly used in civil court proceedings.

This decision represents a setback for Attorney General Ken Paxton's civil lawsuit against Rojas, which sought damages and aimed to prevent her from practicing. Despite the legal victory, the future of Rojas' clinics remains uncertain, as challenges continue amid the broader legal battle over abortion rights in the United States.

The ruling comes amid intensified scrutiny following the U.S. Supreme Court's 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark case that previously protected abortion rights at the federal level.

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