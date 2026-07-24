Britain has declared its armed forces ready to defend the nation following a warning from Iran's Revolutionary Guards about permitting U.S. bombers to operate from UK bases.

The warning came as the IRGC accused the U.S. of launching bombing missions against Iran from Fairford, England, marking any base used for such purposes as a legitimate target. Newly appointed Prime Minister Andy Burnham was briefed on London's re-commitment to a prior agreement that allows U.S. use of British bases for regional self-defence.

A government spokesperson stated Britain's armed forces are equipped to counter threats, operating a multi-layered defence strategy in collaboration with NATO allies. Despite Iran's warnings, Britain's commitment to defending national and allied interests remains firm under international law, avoiding wider conflict.