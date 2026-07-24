FTSE 100 Rises Amid Middle East Tensions

The FTSE 100 index in Britain gained on Friday, lifted by financial stocks driven by HSBC's performance. Meanwhile, investors kept a close watch on increasing oil prices, a result of escalating tensions in the Middle East. The FTSE 250 midcap index also saw similar gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 16:22 IST
FTSE 100 Rises Amid Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The FTSE 100 index on the London Stock Exchange experienced an uptick on Friday, bolstered by gains in financial institutions, most notably HSBC. This rise came amidst increasing oil prices linked to ongoing tensions in the Middle East region.

By 1018 GMT, the premier blue-chip index stood at 10,674.68 points, up by 0.3%. Similarly, the FTSE 250 midcap index mirrored this positive momentum with an identical percentage increase.

Both indices were poised to conclude the week on a higher note, reflecting investor confidence in financial stocks and market resilience despite geopolitical uncertainties.

TRENDING

1
Fire and Tension: Oil Tanker Explosion in the Strait of Hormuz

Fire and Tension: Oil Tanker Explosion in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran
2
Elon Musk Bets Big: Tesla's Transition from Cars to AI and Robotics

Elon Musk Bets Big: Tesla's Transition from Cars to AI and Robotics

United States
3
WNBA Strengthens Security Amid Rising Abuse Concerns

WNBA Strengthens Security Amid Rising Abuse Concerns

United States
4
Trump Rally Sparks Election Security Debate in Georgia

Trump Rally Sparks Election Security Debate in Georgia

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Is NH-44 the Right Location for Sonipat’s New Busport?

From Scraps to Strategy: How Food Waste Could Power the Next Bioeconomy

Different Economies, Same Lesson: Better Finance Needs Knowledge and Attitude

When Supply Chains Break, Digital Decisions Drive the Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026