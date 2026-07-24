FTSE 100 Rises Amid Middle East Tensions

The FTSE 100 index on the London Stock Exchange experienced an uptick on Friday, bolstered by gains in financial institutions, most notably HSBC. This rise came amidst increasing oil prices linked to ongoing tensions in the Middle East region.

By 1018 GMT, the premier blue-chip index stood at 10,674.68 points, up by 0.3%. Similarly, the FTSE 250 midcap index mirrored this positive momentum with an identical percentage increase.

Both indices were poised to conclude the week on a higher note, reflecting investor confidence in financial stocks and market resilience despite geopolitical uncertainties.