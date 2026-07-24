China's Strategic Export Ban Hits EU: A New Economic Chess Game
China has announced an immediate ban on exporting dual-use items to 14 additional EU entities. This response follows the EU's latest sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine conflict. The ban targets entities including Germany's Rheinmetall AG and Poland's Vigo Photonics S.A. Dual-use items have both civilian and military applications.
- Country:
- China
China has intensified its economic countermeasures against the European Union by banning the export of dual-use items to 14 additional EU entities, following the latest sanctions from the bloc against Russia over its ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
The entities affected by this ban include industry giants like Germany's Rheinmetall AG and Poland's Vigo Photonics S.A., marking a significant escalation in the geopolitical e-commerce chess game.
Dual-use items, encompassing goods and technologies applicable for both civilian and military use, are at the center of this growing trade tension, emphasizing the intricate balance between security and economic interests.
ALSO READ
-
Wildberries Under Fire: E-commerce Giant Faces Ukrainian Strikes
-
China Tightens Export Controls on EU Amid Sanctions
-
Japan Digs Deep: Uncovering Rare Earth Riches in Pacific Mud
-
Cyclone Noul Threatens Southern China with Intense Rainfall
-
China Bans Dual-Use Exports to European Entities Amid EU Sanctions