China's Strategic Export Ban Hits EU: A New Economic Chess Game

China has intensified its economic countermeasures against the European Union by banning the export of dual-use items to 14 additional EU entities, following the latest sanctions from the bloc against Russia over its ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The entities affected by this ban include industry giants like Germany's Rheinmetall AG and Poland's Vigo Photonics S.A., marking a significant escalation in the geopolitical e-commerce chess game.

Dual-use items, encompassing goods and technologies applicable for both civilian and military use, are at the center of this growing trade tension, emphasizing the intricate balance between security and economic interests.