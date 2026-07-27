Peralta Bids Farewell, Champions Crowned, and Olympic Cricket: Sports Highlights

Freddy Peralta may have made his last start for the Mets as a trade looms. The Marlins lose their 12th straight game, while Tamara Korpatsch breaks Germany's title drought in Hamburg. Investors, including Chan Ho Park and K-pop star Suga, buy into the Athletics. Cricket's return to the Olympics in 2028 aims to tap into India's vast fan base.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 13:29 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 13:29 IST
Peralta Bids Farewell, Champions Crowned, and Olympic Cricket: Sports Highlights
  • Country:
  • United States

Freddy Peralta's tenure with the New York Mets might have concluded Sunday following a tough outing against the Los Angeles Dodgers, intensifying trade speculations before the August 3 deadline. Despite securing an 8-3 victory, Peralta allowed three runs over four innings, casting doubt on his future with the struggling team.

The Miami Marlins continue their drastic downturn, suffering their 12th consecutive loss on Sunday. The San Diego Padres, with players like Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill leading the charge, overturned a deficit to claim a 5-3 win, completing a sweep against Miami in a three-game series.

Tamara Korpatsch ended a long wait for Germany by winning the MSC Hamburg Ladies Open, making her the first German to triumph there since Steffi Graf in 1992. Additionally, cricket's anticipated return to the Olympics in 2028 is expected to draw billions from India's passionate audience, strengthening the Games' international appeal.

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