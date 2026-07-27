Uncapped Trio Joins New Zealand Squad for South Africa Tour

New Zealand coach Dave Rennie has named an uncapped trio in the 44-man squad for a tour of South Africa, marking a key moment in the Nations Championship. Semisi Tupou Ta'eiloa, Siale Lauaki, and Josh Jacomb are among new additions, as the team faces formidable opponents in this celebrated rugby rivalry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 13:33 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 13:33 IST
Uncapped Trio Joins New Zealand Squad for South Africa Tour
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand rugby is gearing up for a South African showdown, with coach Dave Rennie announcing his 44-man squad featuring an uncapped trio. This selection includes Semisi Tupou Ta'eiloa, Siale Lauaki, and Josh Jacomb, making headlines with their inclusion in the Nations Championship tour.

Tupou Ta'eiloa, whose talent shone at Moana Pasifika, is poised to impress, particularly after the club's financial collapse. Lauaki is set to compete for time on the field, while Jacomb joins an arsenal of strong flyhalf options for Rennie.

As New Zealand faces the formidable South African team, often touted as "Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry," Rennie anticipates a challenging tour. The tour, starting against the Stormers, promises intense matches and tough tests for this carefully curated squad.

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