China and Hong Kong stocks experienced a pullback in their weekly advances by the end of trading on Friday. The culprit was escalating oil prices, which have ignited widespread concerns about potential inflation and unsettled investor confidence.

The energy market's recent upsurge has painted a complex picture for investors, particularly in the Asian financial hubs. Higher oil prices frequently spell trouble for stocks, as they contribute to inflationary pressures, directly affecting consumer purchasing power and business costs.

Despite the weekly gains seen earlier, the threat of inflation has caused market participants to reassess their risk exposure. With $1 equivalent to 6.7735 Chinese yuan renminbi, currency fluctuations also played a role in shaping investor decisions.