Gdynia's Rise: From Fishing Village to UNESCO World Heritage

Gdynia, a modernist city on Poland's Baltic coast, has been inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List, a prestigious recognition that coincides with its centenary celebrations. Once a modest fishing village, Gdynia developed rapidly between the World Wars, becoming an emblem of Poland's renewed independence and ambitious modernist vision.

The city, described by Culture Minister Marta Cienkowska as built on dreams and courage, was born from Poland's strategic need for a major seaport following over a century under partitions between Russia, Prussia, and Austria-Hungary. By selecting Gdynia, home to just 1,200 residents in 1920, Poland asserted its maritime and economic independence.

Gdynia's architecture, marked by its streamlined, nautical-inspired buildings, offers an intact glimpse of interwar modernism, akin to global counterparts like Tel Aviv and Rotterdam. The city's addition to UNESCO's distinguished list, which includes sites from the Acropolis to the D-Day beaches, reaffirms its unique cultural and historical value.