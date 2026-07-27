Australian Court Upholds Racial Discrimination Verdict Against Pauline Hanson

An Australian court dismissed Pauline Hanson's appeal of a racial discrimination verdict, finding her comments to a Muslim senator unlawful. Mehreen Faruqi, the senator targeted, hailed the decision as a victory for those marginalized. Hanson plans to challenge the ruling in Australia's High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 13:31 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 13:31 IST
Australian Court Upholds Racial Discrimination Verdict Against Pauline Hanson
  • Country:
  • Australia

An Australian tribunal has upheld a judgment against far-right leader Pauline Hanson, rejecting her appeal of a racial discrimination ruling on Monday. The decision stemmed from comments she made to a Muslim senator on social media.

The Federal Court of Australia confirmed, in a unanimous decision, that Hanson's remarks violated the law and could not be justified as free speech. The comments were directed at Mehreen Faruqi, a Greens senator, telling her to 'go back to Pakistan.'

Following the judgment, Faruqi expressed her satisfaction, saying it was a victory for those told to 'return where they came from.' Despite the setback, Hanson intends to appeal to the High Court of Australia.

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