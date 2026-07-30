SpaceX Secures Major Contract for U.S. Space Force Missions

SpaceX has secured a $1.6 billion contract from the U.S. Space Force to execute 18 Falcon 9 missions scheduled through 2027, aimed at deploying satellites that will detect and target airborne objects, according to a military service announcement on Wednesday.

The missions have been awarded to SpaceX under two task orders within the U.S. Space Force's primary launch procurement initiative. This program sees SpaceX, alongside United Launch Alliance and Blue Origin, vie for valuable mission contracts, underpinning the ambitious defense strategy.

SpaceX has amassed contracts worth at least $7 billion this year alone, reinforcing its critical involvement in the Trump administration's proposed Golden Dome missile defense shield, a project where SpaceX's contributions are said to play a significant role.