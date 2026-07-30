SpaceX Secures $1.6 Billion U.S. Space Force Deal

SpaceX won orders worth $1.6 billion from the U.S. Space Force to conduct 18 Falcon 9 missions. The contracts form part of a broader effort by the Trump administration and Space Force to enhance missile defense capabilities. SpaceX remains a top contractor, amidst calls for more industry competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 02:20 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 02:20 IST
SpaceX Secures $1.6 Billion U.S. Space Force Deal
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SpaceX has secured significant orders worth $1.6 billion from the U.S. Space Force to carry out 18 Falcon 9 missions, according to an announcement made on Wednesday. These missions, assigned through the Space Force's flagship launch procurement program, signify continued confidence in SpaceX's capabilities to support national security objectives.

The awarded contracts form a critical part of the Trump administration's ambitious Golden Dome missile defense shield, a multi-year endeavor costing approximately $185 billion. In May, SpaceX also clinched $6.5 billion in satellite contracts from the Space Force, including innovative systems for real-time communication and target detection.

Amidst concerns from lawmakers over the military's dependence on a single vendor, Pentagon officials emphasize the need to invigorate competition within the space industry. Other players like United Launch Alliance and Blue Origin face challenges, yet SpaceX continues to lead, having captured at least $7 billion in defense contracts this year.

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