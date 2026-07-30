Unveiling the Celestial Mysteries: Betelgeuse's Stellar Secret Revealed

Astronomers have discovered that Betelgeuse, a bright red supergiant star in the Orion constellation, is part of a binary system, having a companion star orbiting it. This long-watched star is renowned for its brightening and dimming and might be nearing a supernova explosion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 10:25 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 10:25 IST
Unveiling the Celestial Mysteries: Betelgeuse's Stellar Secret Revealed
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A thrilling celestial discovery has emerged as astronomers announced that Betelgeuse, a famed red supergiant star in the constellation Orion, is not alone. Using the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope in Chile, researchers have identified a companion star orbiting Betelgeuse, forming a binary system. This marks a significant advance in our understanding of this massive star, which has captivated observers for centuries with its unpredictable brightening and dimming patterns.

Simultaneously, SpaceX has secured a substantial $1.6 billion order from the U.S. Space Force. This deal encompasses 18 Falcon 9 launches slated through 2027, aimed at transporting Pentagon satellites for surveillance purposes. As part of the U.S. Space Force's launch procurement program, this contract further solidifies SpaceX's pivotal role among American space firms, including United Launch Alliance and Blue Origin.

In a separate scientific marvel, footprints dating back 1.43 million years have been uncovered in Kenya, offering insights into the Paranthropus boisei species. Meanwhile, Bulgaria has revealed prehistoric mammoth remains as Danube water levels hit a record low. Together, these discoveries enhance our understanding of ancient life, underscoring the ever-unfolding drama of Earth's history.

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