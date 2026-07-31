Apple Surpasses Expectations with Record iPhone Sales Amid Chip Shortage

Apple outperformed Wall Street expectations by reporting a significant increase in sales and profits for the fiscal third quarter. Driven by high demand for iPhones and MacBooks, the company's revenue rose by 16.4% to $109.42 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $108.65 billion, amid industry-wide price hikes.

Apple's strategic response to a global memory chip supply crunch enabled record third-quarter iPhone sales of $54.25 billion, exceeding forecasts. CEO Tim Cook attributed the supply constraints to a shortage of advanced chipmaking technology, particularly impacting Mac products whose sales soared by 29%.

Despite competing companies investing heavily in AI data centers, Apple showed restraint in its expenditures while still achieving a gross margin of 50.1%. Though challenged by supply chain issues, Apple's fiscal results underscore its resilience as it remains the world's most valuable company.