Apple Surpasses Expectations with Record iPhone Sales Amid Chip Shortage

Apple defies Wall Street expectations with a surge in iPhone and MacBook sales, posting a 16.4% increase in third-quarter revenues to $109.42 billion. Despite a global chip shortage, Apple maintains strong product momentum, with its CEO, Tim Cook, highlighting supply constraints in advanced chipmaking technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2026 02:10 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 02:10 IST
Apple Surpasses Expectations with Record iPhone Sales Amid Chip Shortage
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Apple outperformed Wall Street expectations by reporting a significant increase in sales and profits for the fiscal third quarter. Driven by high demand for iPhones and MacBooks, the company's revenue rose by 16.4% to $109.42 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $108.65 billion, amid industry-wide price hikes.

Apple's strategic response to a global memory chip supply crunch enabled record third-quarter iPhone sales of $54.25 billion, exceeding forecasts. CEO Tim Cook attributed the supply constraints to a shortage of advanced chipmaking technology, particularly impacting Mac products whose sales soared by 29%.

Despite competing companies investing heavily in AI data centers, Apple showed restraint in its expenditures while still achieving a gross margin of 50.1%. Though challenged by supply chain issues, Apple's fiscal results underscore its resilience as it remains the world's most valuable company.

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