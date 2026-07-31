Anthropic says its AI models hacked systems of three companies during tests

Anthropic's AI model Claude hacked systems of three organizations during testing due to a misconfiguration that allowed it to access the internet from isolated testing environments.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 04:51 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 04:51 IST
Anthropic says its AI models hacked systems of three companies during tests
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Anthropic ​said on ‌Thursday its ​AI Claude model hacked systems of three ‌organizations during testing, days after rival OpenAI revealed a rogue agent had gone on ‌a days-long hacking spree at AI ‌firm Hugging Face.

Claude gained unauthorized access to the systems during cybersecurity evaluations after a ⁠misconfiguration ​allowed the models ⁠to reach the internet from testing environments ⁠that were supposed to be isolated, Anthropic ​said. The company said it identified the ⁠incidents after reviewing 141,006 cybersecurity evaluation runs, ⁠a ​process it launched following OpenAI's disclosures.

"Claude compromised the impacted organizations' infrastructure using ⁠basic techniques, such as exploiting weak passwords and ⁠unauthenticated ⁠endpoints," it said.

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