AI Fuels More Sophisticated Cyberattacks Across Africa, Kaspersky Warns

Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing the cyber threat landscape, enabling criminals to launch more sophisticated and scalable attacks, according to Kaspersky's Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT).

Presenting its findings at the Cyber Security Weekend for the Middle East, Türkiye and Africa (META) region, the cybersecurity company said millions of users across Africa continued to face online threats during the first half of 2026 as attackers exploited vulnerabilities in websites, emails and online services.

Kaspersky's telemetry shows its security systems blocked 5.7 million web-based attacks in South Africa, 4.5 million in Kenya, and 1.6 million in Nigeria during the six-month period.

Web-based threats remain widespread

Among countries in the META region, Türkiye recorded the highest proportion of users affected by web-based cyber threats at 22.8%, followed by Kenya (21.2%), Qatar (19.3%), Nigeria (18.4%), and South Africa (17.2%).

Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Pakistan reported the lowest share of users targeted by web-borne attacks during the same period.

Kaspersky said attackers continue to exploit websites, email platforms and internet services to distribute malware, launch phishing campaigns and compromise user data.

AI is changing how cybercriminals operate

The report highlights artificial intelligence as one of the biggest drivers shaping cyber threats in 2026. According to Kaspersky researchers, cybercriminals are increasingly using large language models to generate phishing emails, write malicious code and create supporting content for attacks.

The company said AI is also becoming an important tool in malware development. Modern AI models can generate large sections of malicious software, allowing attackers to build and modify malware more quickly than before.

Researchers cited examples including campaigns linked to the FunkSec group, which used AI-assisted development for Rust-based malware capable of stealing data, encrypting files and manipulating system processes. AI-generated code was also identified in parts of the RevengeHotels cyber campaign.

Sergey Lozhkin, Head of Kaspersky's Global Research and Analysis Team for the APAC and META regions, said artificial intelligence is reducing the time and cost needed to create and adapt malicious tools, allowing attackers to change tactics faster and launch attacks on a larger scale.

New cyber risks emerge as AI adoption grows

Kaspersky also identified several emerging trends that organisations should prepare for, including AI-generated malware that is more difficult to detect, increased use of legitimate cloud services to secretly transfer stolen data, and ransomware attacks that disrupt business operations instead of simply encrypting files.

The company warned that AI agents with extensive system permissions could become attractive targets for hackers. If compromised, attackers could alter an AI agent's instructions, causing it to download malicious software automatically or perform unauthorised actions. Malicious AI skills could also be exploited to steal sensitive information and maintain long-term access to enterprise systems.

To reduce these risks, Kaspersky recommends continuous vulnerability management, prompt software updates, employee cybersecurity awareness training, the use of threat intelligence and advanced security platforms capable of detecting sophisticated AI-assisted attacks.