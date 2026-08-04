Telegram says app restored on Apple's App Store
Telegram's messaging app has been restored on Apple's App Store after a brief unavailability, with the company stating it should be available again for all users.
- Country:
- United States
Telegram said on Monday its messaging app has been restored on Apple's App Store, after Reuters checks showed it was not available. "Telegram has been restored on the App Store and should soon be available again for all users," it said, without elaborating.
Earlier in the day, a message on Telegram's Apple app store page read, "The page you're looking for can't be found." Apple did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.
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