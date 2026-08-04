Telegram says app restored on Apple's App Store

Telegram ​said ​on Monday ‌its messaging ​app has been restored on ‌Apple's App Store, after Reuters checks showed it was not ‌available. "Telegram has been restored ‌on the App Store and should soon be available ⁠again ​for ⁠all users," it said, without ⁠elaborating.

Earlier in the day, a ​message on Telegram's Apple ⁠app store page read, "The page you're ⁠looking ​for can't be found." Apple did not ⁠respond to a request for ⁠comment ⁠outside regular business hours.