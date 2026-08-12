Trump Administration Ends Federal Funding for Transgender Youth Healthcare

The Trump administration has finalized a controversial rule to cut federal funding for transgender healthcare under Medicaid and CHIP, impacting millions of children across the United States.

This move reshapes access to essential treatments such as puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and gender dysphoria surgeries for low-income youth, sparking a wider debate on transgender rights.

Despite backlash from medical associations and public opposition, the measure is expected to save $235 million over ten years; opponents challenge the legality, calling it an overreach of federal power.