Trump Administration Ends Federal Funding for Transgender Youth Healthcare
The Trump administration's new rule cuts federal funding for transgender healthcare for minors under Medicaid and CHIP. The rule affects 35.5 million U.S. children and aims to eliminate legal protections for transgender rights. Despite opposition, the rule might save $235 million over a decade.
- Country:
- United States
The Trump administration has finalized a controversial rule to cut federal funding for transgender healthcare under Medicaid and CHIP, impacting millions of children across the United States.
This move reshapes access to essential treatments such as puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and gender dysphoria surgeries for low-income youth, sparking a wider debate on transgender rights.
Despite backlash from medical associations and public opposition, the measure is expected to save $235 million over ten years; opponents challenge the legality, calling it an overreach of federal power.
ALSO READ
-
Bond Yield Alarm: Navigating the Trump Administration’s Rate Dilemma
-
Syria Advances in Addressing Nuclear Material Legacy
-
Conundrum at the Core: U.S. Bond Yields and the Trump Administration's Rate Dilemma
-
US News Roundup: Visa Revocations, Food Recalls, and Political Moves
-
IAEA's Pivotal Visit to Syria Marks Key Progress