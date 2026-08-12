Meta on Trial: States Challenge Social Media Giant Over Youth Addiction Claims

The tech giant Meta Platforms is set to face off against a coalition of state attorneys general in a California federal court trial this week over accusations that Facebook and Instagram were engineered to be addictive to children. The trial could result in substantial damages and necessitate wide-ranging changes across its social media platforms.

This high-stakes legal clash in Oakland involves allegations by states including Colorado, Kentucky, California, and New Jersey that Meta misled consumers about the safety of its platforms. It also concerns claims from 29 states that the company unlawfully collected children's data, contravening federal laws. The proceedings are anticipated to illuminate broader concerns about social media's impact on young people worldwide.

Meta, facing billions in potential damages, maintains its position, asserting a strong commitment to supporting youth and dismissing allegations of addiction. This case will test allegations brought to light by whistleblower Frances Haugen, and other legal challenges continue to mount pressure on Meta, demonstrating the increasing scrutiny social media companies are under.