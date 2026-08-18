Saildrone Expands European Production: A Maritime Tech Surge

Saildrone, a U.S.-based company specializing in sea drone technology, revealed on Tuesday that it has secured production agreements in the Netherlands, Norway, and Poland. These new ventures signal the company's intent to augment its European manufacturing capabilities.

The move comes amidst a heightened emphasis on maritime defense and surveillance technology across Europe. Amid increasing geopolitical tensions, particularly with Russia, European NATO countries are investing heavily in defense.

Moreover, this development aligns with European efforts to address the call from U.S. President Donald Trump for a more balanced share of defense responsibilities within NATO.