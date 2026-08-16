NATO Jets Secure Romanian Skies from Illicit Drone Intrusions

An F-18 fighter jet participating in a NATO air policing mission shot down an unauthorized drone that breached Romanian airspace, according to Romania's defence ministry. This event marks the fourth drone intercepted over Romanian territory in 2023.

NATO military headquarters spokesperson, U.S. Army Colonel Martin O'Donnell, emphasized their vigilance and readiness. He stated that ongoing investigations suggest the drone may be of Russian origin. Romania, a NATO member sharing a lengthy land border with Ukraine, frequently reports airspace violations by Russian drones, alongside instances of mines in the Black Sea threatening critical trade routes.

The Romanian defence ministry noted that the drone was detected by radar upon entering from Moldova, near the city of Galati. After the Spanish NATO contingent's F-18 jet tracked the target, it engaged upon approval and safely eliminated the threat early Sunday morning. Reportedly, debris from the drone fell in an uninhabited zone. This incident follows a similar one in July and underscores Romania's ongoing airspace security challenges due to Russian activities tied to the Ukraine conflict.