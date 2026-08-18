ScribeMe: Turning Blindness into Visionary Journeys
Karen Morad, a blind Cairo schoolgirl, experienced a new world through ScribeMe, an app developed by her also blind brother, Mark. The AI-assisted app, integrated with Meta glasses, provides descriptive audiovisual commentary for blind users. Available in 20 languages, ScribeMe is now globally used for accessible exploration.
Karen Morad, blind since 2018, discovered a new way to perceive the world during a trip to Kenya, thanks to an app called ScribeMe, developed by her brother Mark. The app provides real-time descriptive audio interpretation using AI and Meta glasses, bringing the safari alive in her mind.
ScribeMe, capable of running on iPhones, Androids, and Meta glasses, offers a revolutionary experience for the visually impaired. Supporting 20 languages, it allows users like Karen to navigate, recognize environments, and even engage with education more effectively. Developed by Mark after teaching himself to code, it stands as a testament to overcoming adversity.
Recognition in tech competitions has boosted ScribeMe's profile, enabling further development and integration with smart glasses. The app, free with premium options, underscores a shift in technology toward inclusive innovation, supporting thousands across 140 countries to imagine, interact, and engage with their surroundings.
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