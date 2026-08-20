Diplomatic Bridges: China's Invitation to South Korea

China's Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, extended an invitation to South Korea's National Security Adviser, Wi Sung-lac, during a meeting in Seoul. The invitation was accepted, and both parties agreed to organize the visit. The discussions represent ongoing diplomatic efforts between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 14:38 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 14:38 IST
Diplomatic Bridges: China's Invitation to South Korea
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In a strategic diplomatic move, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi extended an official invitation to South Korea's National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac during a meeting in Seoul, the South Korean presidential office announced.

The high-level invitation marks a significant step in fostering closer ties between Beijing and Seoul, indicating a mutual interest in continued dialogue and collaboration.

Wi Sung-lac accepted the invitation, and both officials committed to further consultations to finalize the details of the visit, as stated by the Blue House, underscoring the importance of ongoing diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

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