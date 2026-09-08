Ex-Pentagon Leader Joins Satellogic: A New Era in Earth Observation

Satellogic, an Earth observation firm, appoints retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Frank Whitworth as its new president. Whitworth, former head of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, aims to boost Satellogic's defense capabilities as it develops a satellite network to map the entire planet daily, starting with the 'Merlin' constellation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 15:00 IST
Ex-Pentagon Leader Joins Satellogic: A New Era in Earth Observation

Satellogic, a leading Earth observation company, has appointed retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Frank Whitworth as president. Whitworth, who served as the head of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, is set to enhance the firm's defense offerings as it builds a comprehensive satellite network capable of daily global mapping.

Whitworth will oversee internal operations, aligning mission goals with sales and marketing strategies. His expertise will be critical as Satellogic launches its "Merlin" satellite constellation, comprising eight satellites, to cater to defense, intelligence, and logistics sectors requiring real-time data.

Founded by Argentinian engineers in 2010, Satellogic operates 18 satellites and caters to government and commercial clients. The company's expansion also includes former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as chairman. Their upcoming satellites are particularly focused on maritime observation, integrating satellite imagery with shipping data.

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