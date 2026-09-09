Covenant Challenges Big Defense with New Anthem Missile

Covenant, a defense startup, has unveiled Anthem, a heavy-payload, long-range cruise missile that is cost-effective and quickly producible. Developed over two years, it aims to compete against major defense contractors' expensive missiles. Covenant targets significant production capacities, with operations in the U.S., Germany, and Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 14:30 IST
Covenant Challenges Big Defense with New Anthem Missile
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In a bold leap into the competitive defense sector, startup Covenant has introduced Anthem, a heavy-payload, long-range cruise missile. The company claims Anthem can be mass-produced rapidly and economically, challenging established U.S. defense giants.

The announcement comes as the U.S. and allies seek to replenish missile stockpiles after recent conflicts. Covenant's missile positions itself as a cost-effective alternative, set to complement existing long-range systems like Raytheon's Tomahawk and Lockheed Martin's JASSM-ER.

With significant backing from Silicon Valley investors, Covenant has raised $250 million. The company's global facilities, including a newly inaugurated Dallas plant, plan to produce thousands of Anthem missiles annually, targeting production efficiencies vital for strategic and economic advantage.

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