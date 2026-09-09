Covenant Challenges Big Defense with New Anthem Missile

In a bold leap into the competitive defense sector, startup Covenant has introduced Anthem, a heavy-payload, long-range cruise missile. The company claims Anthem can be mass-produced rapidly and economically, challenging established U.S. defense giants.

The announcement comes as the U.S. and allies seek to replenish missile stockpiles after recent conflicts. Covenant's missile positions itself as a cost-effective alternative, set to complement existing long-range systems like Raytheon's Tomahawk and Lockheed Martin's JASSM-ER.

With significant backing from Silicon Valley investors, Covenant has raised $250 million. The company's global facilities, including a newly inaugurated Dallas plant, plan to produce thousands of Anthem missiles annually, targeting production efficiencies vital for strategic and economic advantage.