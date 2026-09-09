Covenant's Anthem Missile: A Game Changer in Europe's Defense Arsenal

U.S. defense startup Covenant plans to mass-produce a low-cost cruise missile, the Anthem, in Germany by 2027. The missile targets European nations' demand for affordable long-range weapons, enhancing their defenses against Russia. Covenant aims for an initial production of 1,000 units per year, scaling to 5,000 by 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 14:42 IST
Covenant's Anthem Missile: A Game Changer in Europe's Defense Arsenal

U.S. defense startup Covenant is set to initiate mass production of its cost-effective Anthem cruise missile in Germany by early 2027. This initiative is targeted at European nations urgently seeking affordable long-range weaponry amidst rising tensions with Russia.

The Anthem missile delivers a new alternative for nations aiming to broaden their long-range weapon inventories, traditionally dominated by limited and costly options inadequate for confronting large arsenals like those of Russia. Covenant's President and Chief Growth Officer, Abby Denburg, revealed plans to produce 1,000 Anthems annually initially, with future capabilities reaching 5,000 units.

Co-founder and CEO Michael Kaufman elaborated on the production goals, stating aspirations to hit a 5,000-unit run rate by 2028 at their Saxony facility, emphasizing the scalability and strategic location of their operations.

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