EU's Cybersecurity Leap: Testing the Future of AI

The EU's cybersecurity agency, ENISA, has initiated testing on two advanced AI models: Anthropic's Mythos 5 and OpenAI's GPT-6-Astra. This collaboration marks a significant step in fortifying technological defenses and enhancing digital security across Europe, according to an announcement from the European Commission spokesman on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 14:24 IST
EU's Cybersecurity Leap: Testing the Future of AI
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The European Union's cybersecurity agency, ENISA, has embarked on a groundbreaking venture by securing access to two futuristic artificial intelligence models: Mythos 5 by Anthropic and GPT-6-Astra by OpenAI. A spokesman for the European Commission revealed this development on Thursday.

This strategic move showcases the EU's commitment to strengthening its cybersecurity infrastructure. By testing these sophisticated AI models, ENISA aims to bolster its digital security measures, accommodating the rapidly evolving technological landscape.

In granting permissions, Anthropic and OpenAI demonstrate trust in ENISA's capabilities and reinforce collaborative efforts across technological frontiers. The testing phase will serve as a vital component of the EU's larger digital defense strategy.

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