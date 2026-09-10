EU's Cybersecurity Leap: Testing the Future of AI

The European Union's cybersecurity agency, ENISA, has embarked on a groundbreaking venture by securing access to two futuristic artificial intelligence models: Mythos 5 by Anthropic and GPT-6-Astra by OpenAI. A spokesman for the European Commission revealed this development on Thursday.

This strategic move showcases the EU's commitment to strengthening its cybersecurity infrastructure. By testing these sophisticated AI models, ENISA aims to bolster its digital security measures, accommodating the rapidly evolving technological landscape.

In granting permissions, Anthropic and OpenAI demonstrate trust in ENISA's capabilities and reinforce collaborative efforts across technological frontiers. The testing phase will serve as a vital component of the EU's larger digital defense strategy.