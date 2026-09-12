UK-Saudi Alliance Against Houthi Aggression

British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband engaged in a diplomatic discussion with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Saturday morning. The primary focus of their conversation was the continued Houthi aggression in Yemen, as well as the recent attacks directed towards Saudi Arabia.

Miliband emphasized the United Kingdom's unwavering support for Saudi Arabia and the internationally recognized Yemeni government amidst the ongoing conflict. The discussion reinforced the UK's strong diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia in dealing with these territorial aggressions.

The meeting highlights international concerns over regional stability and the need for a consolidated stance against hostile actions, aiming to promote peace and security in the region.