Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has urged AI companies to moderate the pace of developing their model capabilities, addressing increasing concerns around the misuse of artificial intelligence. He outlined a three-step framework aimed at pacing development, allowing more time for addressing associated risks.

Amodei emphasized in an essay shared on social platform X that slowing AI advancements doesn't halt progress but allows for strategic and safer developments. This statement follows a report detailing misuse of Anthropic's Claude AI models in activities like weapons development, cyber operations, and fraud.

Amodei's proposal includes permanent third-party reviews within AI companies to enhance oversight. The call for caution occurs alongside heightened regulatory attention and incidents involving rogue AI agents, raising alarms about the growing capabilities of AI and developers' control over these systems.