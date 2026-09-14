AI Industry Faces Scrutiny as Experts Warn of Future Risks

AI-connected stocks faced a downturn after leading CEOs, including Elon Musk and Sam Altman, urged caution in AI development due to potential risks. Calls for slowing AI advancements impacted stocks globally, with significant declines in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea. Debate over AI's future continues amid global concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 12:47 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 12:47 IST
AI Industry Faces Scrutiny as Experts Warn of Future Risks
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AI stocks saw a sharp decline on Monday after American tech CEOs, spearheading the development of advanced AI models, advocated for a brake on AI advancements due to potential existential threats. This sentiment triggered a 1.3% drop in Nasdaq e-mini futures during Asian trading, with SoftBank, an investor in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, witnessing a 13.2% plunge in Japan.

Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, published an extensive thesis on X, cautioning against the rapid enhancement of AI model capabilities amid growing concerns over misuse. His stance found resonance with major tech leaders Elon Musk and Sam Altman. Amodei warned of AI agents potentially overtaking the internet within six to 12 months, incurring billions in damages.

Following this turmoil, OpenAI's Altman postponed plans for an IPO this year, citing safety issues. In Japan, semiconductor giants Kioxia and Tokyo Electron also encountered notable losses. As the conversation over AI's trajectory unfolds, both U.S. and Chinese governments are expected to engage in safety discussions, despite diverging perspectives and investor skepticism.

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