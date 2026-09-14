DeepSeek's Strategic Move: CFO Appointment Amidst IPO Preparations

DeepSeek is set to appoint Yan Wentao as CFO as it gears up for an IPO. This appointment highlights DeepSeek's shift from a research-focused lab to a more traditional corporate structure. The Hangzhou-based AI startup is in the midst of a significant fundraising effort to bolster its infrastructure and talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 22:02 IST
DeepSeek's Strategic Move: CFO Appointment Amidst IPO Preparations
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DeepSeek, a Hangzhou-based AI startup, is reportedly set to appoint Yan Wentao, a partner at GL Ventures, as its first chief financial officer. This move comes as DeepSeek prepares for a potential IPO, with the company having engaged Chinese brokerage CITIC Securities for a possible listing on Shanghai's STAR Market.

The appointment of a CFO is a key step in DeepSeek's transformation from a lab supported by its founder's hedge fund into a more conventional corporate structure. Yan brings dealmaking experience to the role and will be crucial in managing investor communications, financial controls, and other processes required for a public offering.

DeepSeek's valuation stand at approximately 500 billion yuan amidst ongoing fundraising. The firm has increased investment in computing infrastructure, chip development, and talent as it aims to stay competitive in the global AI market. The company, known for releasing low-cost AI models, aims to challenge U.S. claims about the financial requirements for advanced AI systems.

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