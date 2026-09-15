Trump and OpenAI's Altman: A Private Rendezvous on AI

U.S. President Donald Trump held a private meeting with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at the Republican National Convention. The discussion, which was initiated by Altman, revolved around artificial intelligence and its expanding influence. Details of the conversation were reported by MS Now, yet remain unverified by Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 00:59 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 00:59 IST
Trump and OpenAI's Altman: A Private Rendezvous on AI
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In an unexpected and private dialogue, U.S. President Donald Trump met with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at the Republican National Convention, MS Now disclosed on Monday.

The meeting, requested by Altman, centered on artificial intelligence and its burgeoning impact on various industries.

Although MS Now shared details of this intriguing meeting, Reuters has yet to verify the report independently.

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