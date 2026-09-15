Trump's Energy Policy U-Turn: Coal & Gas Emissions Rollback

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the repeal of Biden-era carbon emission limits on coal and gas power plants on Monday. This decision aligns with President Donald Trump's strategy to undo previous climate policies. Critics argue it will harm environmental health.

The announcement occurred during a G20 energy ministers meeting in Houston. Here, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin stressed the importance of reducing regulations to enable new power infrastructure. He claimed that the changes would meet rising electricity demand and boost energy production.

Environmental groups strongly oppose the rollback, insisting it may increase the country's climate pollution and lead to severe weather conditions. The reintroduction of coal-fired power is presented as a reliable, affordable energy source, despite prior declines due to cheaper natural gas and renewables.