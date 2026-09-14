Elon Musk’s X Corp and SpaceXAI Settle Part of Lawsuit Against Apple

Elon Musk's companies, X Corp and SpaceXAI, have settled claims against Apple regarding alleged monopolistic practices in the smartphone and AI chatbot markets. The lawsuit continues against OpenAI. The companies claim Apple and OpenAI blocked competition by integrating OpenAI's ChatGPT with Apple devices. Settlement details remain undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 22:10 IST
Elon Musk’s X Corp and SpaceXAI Settle Part of Lawsuit Against Apple
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Elon Musk's X Corp and SpaceXAI have dropped their legal claims against Apple in a high-profile lawsuit accusing the tech giant of monopolistic practices in the smartphone and AI chatbot markets. The legal action, which continues against OpenAI, alleged that Apple conspired with OpenAI to dominate these markets unlawfully.

This settlement concludes a notable legal battle between Musk and Apple, one of the world's most valuable companies. Despite resolving the dispute with Apple, Musk's companies maintain their claims against OpenAI, as the lawsuit continues to focus on antitrust concerns regarding OpenAI's ChatGPT integration with Apple products.

The lawsuit claimed Apple unfairly limited competition by exclusively collaborating with OpenAI. OpenAI and Apple have denied wrongdoing, with OpenAI accusing Musk of 'lawfare.' The next steps in the legal process against OpenAI remain uncertain, as further comments from involved parties were not available.

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