Senate Negotiators Aim to Curb AI Risks with New Legislation

U.S. Senate negotiators are discussing legislation requiring AI companies to ensure their technology poses no harm. This proposal, under debate by key senators, aims to involve the U.S. commerce secretary and federal courts in safeguarding AI development while facing potential resistance from the current U.S. President.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 01:02 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 01:02 IST
Senate Negotiators Aim to Curb AI Risks with New Legislation
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The U.S. Senate is currently engaged in intense discussions over a new piece of legislation targeting the AI industry. According to insiders, the legislation would mandate AI companies to take necessary precautions to prevent their technology from causing harm, raising alarms among developers and stakeholders in the space.

Central to the proposal is the power granted to the U.S. Commerce Secretary to demand evidence of protective measures from AI developers and conduct audits on their products. Despite ongoing debates, the legislation faces uncertainty, partly due to President Donald Trump's assertion that existing laws suffice to regulate tech companies.

The proposal is being evaluated by prominent lawmakers including Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Ted Cruz, and Senator Amy Klobuchar. Their deliberations also consider federal court involvement in blocking potentially unsafe AI models, thus underscoring the gravity of the risks being addressed.

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