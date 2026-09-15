Tech Titans Unite: The Quest for AI Safety

OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google's DeepMind collaborate on AI safety, addressing global concerns of AI's risks. Chris Lehane, policy chief of OpenAI, emphasizes coordination over competition. He assures AI firms' collaboration doesn't require an antitrust waiver. The companies advocate for bipartisan legislation to tackle AI's potential threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 20:17 IST
Tech Titans Unite: The Quest for AI Safety

In a significant collaboration, OpenAI is joining forces with its competitors, Anthropic and Google's DeepMind, to focus on AI safety, as disclosed by Bloomberg News. This move comes amid rising global apprehensions regarding the existential dangers posed by artificial intelligence.

ChatGPT maker's global policy chief, Chris Lehane, highlighted their ongoing discussions, which span several weeks, refuting the necessity for an antitrust waiver to align on such vital safety issues. Lehane underscored the importance of collaboration over competition during a briefing in Washington.

While meeting lawmakers, Lehane expressed OpenAI's readiness to endorse any bipartisan legal measures aimed at alleviating serious AI threats. However, both OpenAI and its collaborators have yet to provide an official commentary on the matter, and Reuters has been unable to independently authenticate Bloomberg's report.

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