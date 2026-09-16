In a crucial address at the Beijing Xiangshan Forum, Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun cautioned nations against provocative acts and highlighted the resurgence of regressive historical trends. His remarks are perceived as subtle criticisms towards Japan, amidst mounting tensions over Taiwan and the South China Sea.

Dong's speech emphasized the need for a fresher, equitable approach to resolving international tensions. He refrained from directly criticizing the US or its allies, urging vigilance against manifestations of hegemony and militarism. The remarks highlight a balancing act in addressing geopolitical dynamics without direct confrontations.

As the forum unfolded, it reflected growing military diplomacy led by China, juxtaposed with a notable absence of direct confrontation with regional adversaries. The event underscored the complex web of alliances and tensions shaping the Asia-Pacific landscape today.