Turkish Financial Markets Prepare for Federal Decision Day

The report covers events impacting Turkish financial markets, including the lira's exchange rate, BIST 100 index fluctuations, and ministerial activities. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discusses regional conflicts, while ministers attend various summits. The central bank will release real estate data amid LGBTQ+ group crackdown and tensions involving Boeing negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 11:02 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 11:02 IST
Turkish Financial Markets Prepare for Federal Decision Day

The Turkish financial market is poised for developments on Wednesday. The lira was tagged at 48.6575 against the U.S. dollar as of early morning trading, a minor slide from its previous close of 48.6225.

Meanwhile, the BIST 100 index experienced a 2.41% decline, closing at 13,892.30 points. Investors are keeping watch as global markets exhibited caution, influenced by fluctuating bond yields and oil prices, pending the Federal Reserve's policy revelation.

In politics, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan continues consultations in Azerbaijan while addressing Gulf and Black Sea tensions. Domestically, a crackdown on LGBTQ+ groups persists with recent arrests. On the corporate front, Boeing nears a critical deal with Turkish Airlines amidst disputes.

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