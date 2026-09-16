Desperate Search Amidst Rough Seas: Families Wait for Word on Missing in Java Sea Disaster

The desperate search for survivors of the Virgo Transport 8 ship capsizing continues in Indonesia's Java Sea, as families of the 129 missing people anxiously await news. The ship had 243 passengers on a journey from Surabaya to Banjarmasin when bad weather struck early Sunday.

Despite six confirmed fatalities and 108 rescues, the number of those unaccounted for has not changed since the weekend. Frustration grows among family members, including Fauzi, who lost seven relatives, calling for more usage of military resources in the rescue operations.

Harsh weather conditions, with waves as high as 2.5 meters, have prevented underwater rescue efforts, per Banjarmasin's rescue agency. The surface search is ongoing with six ships and air support. Maria Dethan remains hopeful for news of her missing brother, pressing authorities for clearer information.