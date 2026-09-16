In a stark warning to world leaders, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concerns about the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence. Contrasting sharply with President Donald Trump’s reassurance about current regulations, Guterres emphasized the necessity for heightened oversight.

Addressing reporters ahead of the UN General Assembly in New York, Guterres underlined the government’s duty to protect citizens from potential threats posed by AI. This comes amid mounting alarm over AI’s risks, highlighted by the resignation of Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon over existential fears regarding AI development.

The US, with Trump’s assertions of adequate AI controls, stands in contrast to Guterres' advocacy for global governance frameworks. As the Security Council prepares for AI discussions, Guterres calls for collaboration and information exchange among leading AI nations to prevent catastrophic outcomes.